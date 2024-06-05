Indiana Golf hosts groundbreaking event for new headquarters

Mike David, the Executive Director of Indiana Golf, and more break ground on the new Indiana Golf headquarters. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Indiana Golf headquarters was on Wednesday. The new headquarters will be at The Fort Golf Resort at Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park in Indianapolis.

It will be the centralized location for Indiana Golf to serve events, programming, and courses throughout the state.

Starting in the fall of 2023, Indiana Golf has raised $5.5 million towards their goal of $6.5 for the project.

The headquarters will be used as administrative space for Indiana Golf staff that oversees the Indiana PGA, Indiana Golf Association, Indiana Women’s Golf Association, Indiana Golf Course Superintendents Association, Indiana Golf Foundation, and First Tee-Indiana.

“This new facility represents not just a physical structure, but a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in golf and community engagement,” Mike David, Executive Director of Indiana Golf, said in a press release. “I am counting down the days until we can see this vision come to life and witness the positive impact it will have on our organization and the golfing community in Indiana as a whole.”

David talked on Wednesday about his excitement for the new center as well.

“It’s really special,” he said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to focus everything we’re doing related to golf in Indiana. The new facility will be another great opportunity for us to showcase that. For the community of Lawrence, it’s the exposure that goes along with the headquarters of Indiana golf being here, not to mention the programming that will be going on here through First Tee, through PGA Hope, through our new adaptive programming that we’re doing, through the Indiana Golf Association. So, I think the excitement, the interest level, will be much higher than it has in the past.”

The grand opening of the headquarters is expected to be in the spring of 2025.

The headquarters will be named after Pete and Alice Dye. The Dye Junior Invitational is also going on this week in Carmel at Cooked Stick Golf Club.