Indiana Golf makes major announcement that will grow the sport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, Indiana Golf launched a $6.5 million capital campaign that includes the construction of a new headquarters at The Fort Golf Resort in northeast Indianapolis.

The property is located at the Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park in Lawrence Township.

The headquarters, named The Pete and Alice Dye Indiana Golf Center, will feature the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame, administrative space for staff, an indoor training facility, and an adjacent outdoor short-game practice area.

The 13,000-sq-ft. building will be home to the offices of the Indiana PGA, the Indiana Golf Association, the Indiana Women’s Golf Association, the Indiana Golf Course Superintendents Association, the Indiana Golf Foundation, and First Tee-Indiana.

“The new administrative headquarters and teaching facility will allow us to enhance several of our programs at our new location including PGA HOPE, First Tee, and additional player development programs to grow the game of golf,” said Mike David, Executive Director of Indiana Golf, in a press release. “Golf contributes more than $2 billion to our state’s economy annually, supports charitable organizations, and promotes youth development and quality of life, and we look forward to expanding the sport’s impact through our new facility.”

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun helped make the big announcement at The Fort Golf Resort on Tuesday evening, and David spoke with AC before the event.

“This is a fun day. We work hard for Indiana Golf, and this is a significant move for us to have a new headquarters, to be at a visible location, and to generate some exposure for everything we’re doing,” David said to AC. “The building is one thing, we have a lot of great things going on, but if the building and the campaign bring some attention to us then we’ll take that, that’s great.”

$4.3 million has already been raised during the initial phase of the capital campaign, and the not-for-profit organization hopes to raise the rest of the $6.5 million by next Summer.

The project is expected to break ground in the Spring of 2024 and the grand opening is scheduled for the Spring of 2025.

