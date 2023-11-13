Indiana Mad Ants home opener Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fans enter the arena before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 25, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers' G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, will host their home opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 13, 2023, (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, will host their home opener Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The team was previously based in Fort Wayne and will play home games at Gainbridge until work on its future home, the Noblesville Event Center, is complete.

Officials from the NBA, the Pacers, and the city of Noblesville broke ground on the new event center last Monday. The 3,400-seat, 120,000-square-foot-arena will be located north of the Olio Road overpass for I-69.

Along with Mad Ants home games, the Noblesville Event Center will also host community events, conferences, live entertainment, and other sporting events.

Tipoff for Monday’s game between the Mad Ants and the Windy City Bulls is at 6 p.m.

The Mad Ants opened the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday with a 129-114 win at Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Click here to buy tickets to see the Indiana Mad Ants in action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.