Indiana Mad Ants set home game schedule for 2023-24 season

The Indiana Mad Ants logo. (Provided Photo/Indiana Mad Ants)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Pacers, have released their schedule for the 2023 – 2024 season.

The Mad Ants’ evening home games will all begin at 6 p.m. at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Over the course of the season, the Ants will play in “double headers” with the Pacers. The Mad Ants will kick off those games at 12:30 p.m., and the Pacers hit the court at 6 p.m.

The Mad Ants will kick off the season on Nov. 13, as part of a Showcase Cup with 16 games over the month of November. The four teams with the best winning percentage will compete for the Cup during a single-elimination tournament Winter Showcase on Dec. 19 – 22.

For a complete schedule, visit the Mad Ants’ website.

Indiana Mad Ants home game schedule

November

  • Monday, Nov. 13: Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls
  • Tuesday, Nov. 14: Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Gold
  • Wednesday, Nov. 22: Mad Ants vs. Motor City Cruise @ 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 28: Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls

December

  • Monday, Dec. 11: Mad Ants vs. Wisconsin Herd
  • Wed, Dec. 13: Mad Ants vs. Wisconsin Herd
  • Friday, Dec. 15: Mad Ants vs. Motor City Cruise @ 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 27: Mad Ants vs. Memphis Hustle
  • Friday, Dec. 29: Mad Ants vs. Birmingham Squadron
  • Sunday, Dec. 31: Mad Ants vs. Birmingham Squadron @ 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 2: Mad Ants vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

January

  • Thursday, Jan. 4: Mad Ants vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
  • Wednesday, Jan. 10: Mad Ants vs. Cleveland Charge @ 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 23: Mad Ants vs. Capital City Go-Go @ 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 24: Mad Ants vs. Capital City Go-Go
  • Saturday, Jan. 27: Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks
  • Monday, Jan. 29: Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks
  • Wednesday, Jan. 31: Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Gold

February

  • Tuesday, Feb. 6: Mad Ants vs. Delaware Blue Coats @ 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 7: Mad Ants vs. Cleveland Charge
  • Thursday, Feb. 22: Mad Ants vs. College Park Skyhawks @ 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27: Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Gold

March

  • Tuesday, March 12: Mad Ants vs. College Park Skyhawks
  • Monday, March 18: Mad Ants vs. Delaware Blue Coats @ 12:30 p.m.

