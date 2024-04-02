Indiana Mad Ants to host G League playoff game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Mad Ants are set to host a G League playoff game.

The Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, went 21-13 during the regular season and will be the Eastern Conference’s third seed in the playoffs. The Mad Ants will host the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN News. Tickets are on sale on the Indiana Mad Ants website.

Osceola Magic earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference prior to being swept in a two-game series by the Mad Ants to close out the regular season, with a pair of double doubles from center Oscar Tshiebwe.

The Eastern Conference semifinals will be Thursday and Friday. The winner of the Indiana/Delaware game will advance to face the second seed Maine Celtics in Portland, Maine, with a 7 p.m. start time on Thursday.

Related Coverage