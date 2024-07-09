Indiana men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson talks with guard Trey Galloway (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule on Tuesday morning.

IU will have eight home games in its non-conference schedule. The only one against a power conference team is against South Carolina.

“My staff and I put together a non-conference schedule that will lead to long-term success this season,” Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson said in the press release. “We have a new team this year that we are excited to showcase in front of the sold-out crowds in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“We will be tested by some veteran, well-coached ball clubs early in the season that will prepare us for a 20-game conference schedule. We are looking forward to playing in one of the best in-season tournaments in our game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The matchups, no matter how they fall, will create a great test for our team.”

The Hoosiers will also travel to the Bahamas for Battle 4 Atlantis. They’ll play three games there from November 27-29. IU’s possible opponents include Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, and West Virginia. Only two of those teams (Arizona and Gonzaga) made the NCAA Tournament last season.

The schedule also does not include any games in Indianapolis. Since the end of the Crossroads Classic, Indiana still played a non-conference game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (against Ball State in 2022 and against Harvard in 2023). They will not be doing that this season.

The Big Ten Tournament location for the 2024-25 has yet to be announced. If it is not in Indianapolis, this will end a 49 year streak of Indiana playing in the state capital.

Here is the full non-conference schedule, with last season’s KenPom ranking:

Nov. 6 vs. SIU-Edwardsville (286)

Nov. 10 vs. Eastern Illinois (320)

Nov. 16 vs. South Carolina (54)

Nov. 21 vs UNC-Greensboro (147)

Nov. 27-29 Battle 4 Atlantis

Dec. 3 Sam Houston St. (142)

Dec. 6 Miami (OH) (257)

Dec. 21 UT-Chattanooga (140)

Dec. 28 Winthrop (176)

Indiana will not play any games away from Assembly Hall in the United States in their non-conference schedule. All of their true road games will be conference games.

The Hoosiers Big Ten schedule will be released at a later date. Last year, it was announced on September 19.