Hoosiers aim to extend win streak, face Minnesota in conference clash

Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana (7-2) is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Monday.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 in home games. Indiana has a 7-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Gophers play their first true road game after going 6-4 to begin the season. Minnesota has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Indiana is averaging 80.2 points, 18.2 more per game than the 62.0 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 65.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 69.3 Indiana allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 58.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hoosiers.

Dawson Garcia is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 19 points and 7.4 rebounds.