Indiana native and former NFL star Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges

FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler smiles during a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WISH) — Former Indiana football standout and NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested on DUI and gun charges in Franklin, Tennessee on Thursday.

The incident occurred Thursday evening. Cutler, a native of Santa Claus, Indiana, is best known for his time with the Chicago Bears and his marriage to reality television star Kristin Cavallari.

Cutler faces four charges, including driving under the influence, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care, and implied consent.

Cutler played for the Denver Broncos after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

He spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears, but also played for the Miami Dolphins over his 12-year NFL career.

Cutler played college ball at Vanderbilt University.

Following his arrest, Cutler was released from the Williamson County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest have not yet been disclosed.