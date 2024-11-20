50°
Get Pacers tickets for just $5 during Gold Friday deals

Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin reacts after hitting a basket and getting fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Love basketball, but don’t want to break the bank? You can score some of the best ticket deals of the season during the Indiana Pacers Gold Friday Deals.

Fans can currently purchase Pre-Gold Friday Deals, with tickets starting at just $5 for these upcoming November matchups at Gainbridge Fieldhouse:

  • Washington Wizards | Sunday, Nov. 24
  • New Orleans Pelicans | Monday, Nov. 25
  • Portland Trail Blazers | Wednesday, Nov. 27

More deals will launch on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Fans can see all upcoming deals by visiting pacers.com/goldfriday.

Be sure to circle Friday, Nov. 29 on your calendar! The Pacers will host the Detroit Pistons for the second home Emirates NBA Cup game, featuring a special home court design.

For tickets and more information, visit pacers.com.

