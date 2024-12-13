28°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
28° Indianapolis

Indiana Pacers to trade for Thomas Bryant, former IU player

Thomas Bryant #31 of the Miami Heat reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center on Dec. 8, 2024 in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have traded a future second-round draft pick to the Miami Heat for center Thomas Bryant, a Indiana University alumni, sources have told ESPN.

Bryant will become trade-eligible on Sunday.

The trade comes as the Pacers have struggled with the loss of Isaiah Jackson in November and James Wisemen in October. Both tore their Achilles tendons.

Bryant, 27, played college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2015 to 2017. Bryant was a member of the Denver Nuggets team that won the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers (7-15) will host the Pacers (10-15) starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Trade show in Indy showcases...
Motorsports /
Holiday festival supports organizations through...
Sports /
Marion County to start visitor...
Health Spotlight /
3 juveniles arrested for gas...
Crime Watch 8 /
Noblesville’s Jim Dandy restaurant to...
Business /
Health Spotlight | Recover from...
Health Spotlight /
Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries’ Christmas...
Local News /
IU’s Curt Cignetti named Home...
College Basketball /