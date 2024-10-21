Gainbridge food and drinks options unveiled for 2024-25 Indiana Pacers season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New food and drinks options at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the upcoming Indiana Pacers season were unveiled Monday.

New items include the BBQ Cowboy Patacho, Hoosier Mash Potato Bowls, and, for the first time, a kids’ meal with a souvenir.

The arena personnel also showcased 10 local guest chefs who will have their signature dishes served at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Officials say 2024 is the fourth year for the guest chef program, which, they say, allows fans to experience some of the best food in the state.

Chris Albano, senior executive chef at the arena, said, “We’re really excited to be sharing the fourth year of the guest chef program that gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the smaller local businesses our fans might not be exposed to, and it gives those minority- and women-owned businesses a bigger platform to showcase their family and regional recipes. It really just augments our food story here at the Fieldhouse. ‘Local’ and keeping the city close at heart is really important to us here.”

Fans can try the new items when the team tips off the regular season Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

