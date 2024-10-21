Gainbridge food and drinks options unveiled for 2024-25 Indiana Pacers season
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New food and drinks options at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the upcoming Indiana Pacers season were unveiled Monday.
New items include the BBQ Cowboy Patacho, Hoosier Mash Potato Bowls, and, for the first time, a kids’ meal with a souvenir.
The arena personnel also showcased 10 local guest chefs who will have their signature dishes served at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Officials say 2024 is the fourth year for the guest chef program, which, they say, allows fans to experience some of the best food in the state.
Chris Albano, senior executive chef at the arena, said, “We’re really excited to be sharing the fourth year of the guest chef program that gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the smaller local businesses our fans might not be exposed to, and it gives those minority- and women-owned businesses a bigger platform to showcase their family and regional recipes. It really just augments our food story here at the Fieldhouse. ‘Local’ and keeping the city close at heart is really important to us here.”
Fans can try the new items when the team tips off the regular season Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS – Fans visiting Gainbridge Fieldhouse for events or during the Pacers’ 2024-25 season will enjoy exciting new offerings to go along with their favorites at concessions throughout the venue, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy Restaurants announced today.
“Fieldhouse Food Co., a partnership between the two organizations, unveiled new food items, technology, and other concession stand enhancements for the upcoming Pacers season at a Monday morning press event. Also highlighted during the event was the KeyBank Guest Chef Program, a program begun in 2021 that gives local chefs and food entrepreneurs a chance to sell their offerings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“‘Our food and beverage offerings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse are such an important part of the unforgettable world-class experience fans enjoy here,’ said Mel Raines, PS&E Chief Executive Officer. ‘I am excited for the new offerings, the way we are maximizing new technologies, and our continued commitment to shining a light on Indy’s amazing local food scene.’
“The Fieldhouse of the Future renovations saw the addition of FastBreak Markets, state-of-the-art checkout-free markets throughout the Main Concourse and Krieg Devault levels. This season, the Balcony Level will have two new markets that feature hot food in addition to the favorites fans have come to expect.
“‘Our team could not be more excited to tip of this Pacers season with new food offerings and showcase the best Indy has to offer as we enter our fourth year of the KeyBank Guest chef program,’ said Chef Chris Albano, Executive Chef in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ‘On top of all the great food and beverage options, we’re dedicated to improving the fan experience with new technology, upgraded ordering systems, and additional self-serve markets, as well as an emphasis on sustainability to reduce our carbon footprint.’
“Technology is also making it easier than ever before for fans to get their favorite items at other concession stands, as well. Beginning with the first home game on Oct. 27, Boom Baby Burger and Delaware Street Pizzeria, both on the Krieg DeVault Level, will have QR codes for advance ordering so fans can place and pick up their orders without waiting in line.
“Finally, KeyBank is sponsoring our Guest Chef Program for a second consecutive year, with a new lineup of guest chefs and food entrepreneurs from Indianapolis showcasing their offerings at games and events.
“‘KeyBank is thrilled to renew our support for the Guest Chef program, celebrating the creativity and passion of local restaurateurs,’ said Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank’s Central Indiana Market President. ‘This initiative embodies our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities we serve. Small businesses are the heart of thriving communities and as a relationship bank, we want to champion their success at every opportunity. We’re excited to see this year’s chefs bring their unique flavors and stories to life for Pacers fans.’
“This year’s program will feature nine new local guest chefs and eight have officially been selected. They will prepare their signature dishes for sale at The Kitchen concession stand, located on the Main Concourse near Section 17, and once again a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits.
“The following chefs were selected to participate in the 2024-25 KeyBank Guest Chef Program:
“· Tasha Claytor – T Street Eatz
“· Adrian Samano – Samanos Taqueria
“· Mycoe Andrews – Spice Grille
“· Brady Foster – Foster catering
“· Marlon Ricardo Llewellyn and Bryce Anthony Llewellyn – Scotchy Jamaican Grill
“· Darryl Howard – T’Days
“· Christian Manansala – Pinoy Garden Cafe
“· Juszina Kendrick – Classy Diva Caters DBA Juszina Maria’s Catering Studio”
Samantha Helsema, corporate communications and media relations manager, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, on Oct. 21, 2024