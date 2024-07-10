Andrew Nembhard named to Team Canada for the Olympics

TORONTO (WISH) — Canada Basketball and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the roster for Team Canada men’s basketball for the Olympics in Paris this summer, and it included Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard will join a Canada roster which includes All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. They were ranked 7th in the world in the most recent FIBA World Rankings in February.

But, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle thinks that Team Canada will be a little better than that.

“Team Canada has got to be up there,” Carlisle said. “They’ll be one of the top two or three teams in the world headed into this thing, along with the United States, along with Serbia. France is going to be great and it’s going to be super competitive.”

“Those experiences this summer will be very, very valuable.”

Canada will play their first game at the Olympics on Saturday, July 27 against Greece. Their other two opponents in their group are Australia and Spain.

Nembhard averaged 9.2 points per game and 4.1 assists per game in the regular season for the Pacers last year. He played some of his best basketball of the season in the Eastern Conference Finals, where he averaged 21.0 points and 7.8 assists per game in the four games against the Boston Celtics.

He will join his fellow Pacers backcourt teammate Tyrese Haliburton in Paris. Haliburton is playing for Team USA.

Team USA and Team Canada will play in an exhibition game on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The game is set to start at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

