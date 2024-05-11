Andrew Nembhard shines in the clutch as Pacers beat the Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With just under two minutes left in the game, Andrew Nembhard had zero points. He had missed all six of his field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers. Then, he hit two go-ahead shots in the last two minutes, including the dagger with 16.4 seconds remaining that would be the game-winning shot for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton passed out of a double team. Nembhard caught the ball on the left wing with just over four seconds left on the shot clock. He dribbled up to the three point line, before taking a step back three pointer well behind the line. The shot clock horn rang while the ball was in the air. Then, it was pure splash, nothing but net.

That shot would go on to decide the game. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and Aaron Nesmith hit two free throws to seal the game for the Pacers. They beat the Knicks 111-106 to trim the series lead to 2-1 in the Knicks favor.

“I was just happy the ball went in,” said Nembhard.

“He’s one of our toughest guys, mentally and physically,” Carlisle said. “He’s really gained a love for these types of moments and playing in this kind of stage.”

There was another play just under two minutes before that turned out to be one of the game changing plays as well. Josh Hart was on a breakaway with Myles Turner charging hard on his hip. Hart laid the ball up with his right hand, but it was rejected off the glass by Turner.

“I think that we’re going to remember that play,” Haliburton said. “I feel like that changed the game.”

That block led to the first of Nembhard’s tie-breaking baskets late in the fourth quarter, when he got a slashing layup on the other end of the court.

The Pacers made enough big plays down the stretch to get the win, but they blew another second half lead that put them in a hole in the fourth quarter. The Pacers were outscored once again in the third quarter. They scored just 22 points, the lowest of any quarter in the game today.

“That third quarter got us again,” Haliburton said. “We’ve been poor in these third quarters all series. We just didn’t let that deter us, and responded the right way in the fourth.”

The Pacers made the switch defensively to put Aaron Nesmith as the primary defender on Brunson, and it worked. He shot just 10-26 from the field, and had his lowest scoring output of the series with 26 points.

There are a lot of adjustments that are made in the postseason, and every game is completely new.

“Whatever happens, you got to wipe it clean, and the next game is a completely new palate,” said Carlisle.

The series resumes on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Pacers will look to even the series at two games a piece.