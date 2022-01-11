Indiana Pacers

Celtics take over Pacers 101-98 in OT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 overtime victory Monday night over the Indiana Pacers in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams.

Robert Williams III had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, including a key block in OT.

The Celtics won for the fourth time in six games.

Torrey Craig led the Pacers with 19 points and Lance Stephenson scored 14 but missed a potential tying 3-pointer late in OT. Indiana has lost seven of eight. Pacers scoring leader Domantas Sabonis was held to 11 points.