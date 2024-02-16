Donor found for former Pacers player needing heart transplant

(WISH) — A donor has been found so former Indiana Pacers basketball player Scot Pollard can undergo a heart transplant, his wife said Friday.

His wife, Dawn Pollard, shared on the X platform, “Scot wanted me to let everyone know that the pre-heart transplant hair is gone, it’s go time! Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful.”

The search for a heart large and strong enough to supply his 6-foot-11, 260 pound body was a challenge for medical professionals. The 49-year-old on Feb. 6 went into intensive care at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’m staying here until I get a heart,” Pollard said in a text message to The Associated Press on Feb. 7. “My heart got weaker. (Doctors) agree this is my best shot at getting a heart quicker.”

The need for a larger-than-usual heart was an immediate wake-up call, Pollard told the AP in telephone interview. “You don’t see a lot of old (7-) footers walking around. So I’ve known that my whole life, just because I had that seared into my brain as a 16-year-old, that — yeah, being tall is great, but I’m not going to see 80.”

Pollard was a first-round NBA draft pick in 1997 after helping Kansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in four straight season. He played for the Indiana Pacers from 2003-2006. He also played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons, the Sacramento Kings, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics.