Indiana Pacers

Duarte, Turner lead Pacers over Knicks 122-102

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 122-102.

Duarte, a rookie shooting guard, eclipsed his 13.1-point scoring average with 14 in the first quarter, when the Pacers seized control with a 15-2 run.

Indiana outscored New York in each of the first three quarters to lead 96-76 and maintained a double-digit lead from midway through the second quarter until the final buzzer.

The Pacers shot 60% in the first half. The Knicks shot 47.7%.

Each of the Pacers starters scored in double figures, with Malcolm Brogdon getting 16 points and Caris LeVert 15.