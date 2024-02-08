Search
ESPN: Pacers trade Buddy Hield to 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives by Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers (29-23) are trading sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Indiana is expected to receive Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks, Wojnarowski said Thursday on X.

The Pacers have not confirmed the trade. The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

Hield has started 28 of 52 games played this year for Indiana, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

If the trade is successful, Hield will leave Indiana with the single-season franchise record for 3-pointers — a record that, until Hield’s performance on Feb. 15, 2023, belonged to the great Reggie Miller.

