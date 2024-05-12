Explosive first quarter fuels Pacers’ Game 4 win over Knicks

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The first three games of the Pacers-Knicks series were biters, coming down to the closing minutes of the game. Not this one. Game 4 was all but wrapped up in the first quarter. The Pacers defense smothered the Knicks, and the Pacers poured in bucket after bucket on the offensive side of the floor.

The Knicks scored just 14 points in the first 12 minutes on just 26% shooting. The Pacers on the other hand built a 20-point lead while hitting 60% of their shots from the floor.

That lead would grow to as many as 43 points in the fourth quarter. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 121-89 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart all had abysmal starts to the game for the Knicks. They combined for only six points in the opening quarter, with Brunson missing all five shots he took.

The bench was crucial in helping the Pacers build the lead in the first quarter. Half of their points (17) came from the second unit, with T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin leading the charge with seven in the first quarter.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Pacers, with five players in double figures, lead by Tyrese Haliburton with 20.

Brunson was limited to 18 points on just 6-17 shooting, his lowest scoring output of the postseason.

The series now heads back to New York knotted up at two wins a piece. The crucial Game 5 will be on Tuesday at 8 p.m in New York City.