Former Indiana Pacer Mark Jackson no longer with ESPN amid big demotion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Longtime NBA announcer, former coach, and player Mark Jackson announced earlier on Tuesday that he was laid off by ESPN.

The decision came as shocking and unexpected to Jackson as he now joins the growing list of ESPN employees who have been laid off in recent weeks. Jackson wrote on social media earlier today that, “This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN.”

He further went on to say, “Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years.” Jackson confirmed his departure to Peter Vecsey in which it was reported that Jackson still had two years left in his contract.

The situation behind Mark Jackson’s exit stemmed from ESPN finalizing Doris Burke and Doc Rivers as Mike Breen’s new partners on the network’s lead NBA broadcast team.

This development with Burke and Rivers led the way to a demotion for Jackson and stimulated reports that he could leave ESPN altogether soon.

Jackson especially praised Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Breen, and ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters in his departure announcement on social media.

The following quote showcases his respect for his now former co-workers: “It’s been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy… Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m proud of the work she continues to do.”

He also wished for bigger and better success for Burke and Rivers without mentioning their names.

Jackson played for seven teams in his NBA career, and this included a stint with the Indiana Pacers from 1997-2000.

He began working NBA games for ESPN in 2006 and then switched to coaching for the Golden State Warriors in 2011. Jackson would return to ESPN by 2014 after a short coaching tenure.