Friends, Pacers family offer thoughts on the passing of George McGinnis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Players, teams, and other organizations shared their thoughts Thursday on the passing of Indiana Pacers legend George McGinnis, who died at 73.
Indiana Pacers, on X:
IU Men’s Basketball, on X:
Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis, on X:
Philadelphia 76ers:
Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame:
Mike Woodson, IU Men’s Basketball coach:
The Marian Knights, Marian University’s Basketball team:
Jeremiah Johnson, sideline reporter for the Pacers: