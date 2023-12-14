Friends, Pacers family offer thoughts on the passing of George McGinnis

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Hall of Famer George McGinnis.

"[George] was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family."https://t.co/EKs4rs4Ljb pic.twitter.com/UDPSl1fgm9

— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 14, 2023