Gainbridge Fieldhouse watch party sold out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are playing in the Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship game Saturday night. Even though the game is in Las Vegas, Pacers fans in Indianapolis still have a chance to get in on the fun.

Danny Lopez, vice president of Pacers Sports and Entertainment, joined Weekend Daybreak with details on what to expect at the sold-out watch party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Pacers vs. Lakers game.

“We’ll have exciting activities, fun activities, Pacers personalities, all kinds of stuff happening for families and for kids and fans of all ages,” Lopez said.

Unfortunately, for those looking to join in on the fun at Gainbridge, tickets for the watch party are sold out, but of course, there are other ways fans can enjoy the game.

“There’s other ways that folks can watch. So the game is obviously on TV, but we have a Corona Bar Network all throughout the city. So if you go to Pacers.com/barnetwork, you can find all the places where it’s going to be playing, and you can join other Pacers fans, and there’ll be, you know, exciting stuff happening at those bars, too, he said.

Lopez says that the Pacers recognize the level of support from fans throughout the season and are feeling the excitement.

“I think they’re feeling it, they’re excited, they’re appreciative of the fans. It’s a great environment. It’s a great time to be a Pacers fan right now,” he said.

To hear more from Lopez, watch the full interview above.