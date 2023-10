GALLERY: Pacers players get ready for season opener

Tyrese Haliburton warming up against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers opened the 2023-2024 NBA season with a home game against the Washington Wizards.

Players like Bruce Brown, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker made their debut with the Blue and Gold after a busy offseason.

Check out the scene from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Photo Gallery!

Tyrese Haliburton