Indiana Pacers

Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113.

Graham went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep.

Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram was sidelined by a right ankle sprain while Pacers top scorer Domantas Sabonis was out with a left ankle sprain.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Pacers rookie Duane Washington Jr. hit a career-best seven 3s for a career-high 21 points.