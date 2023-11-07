Ground broken for Noblesville arena to host games of Pacers’ NBA G League team

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The NBA, the Indiana Pacers, and the city government of Noblesville broke ground Monday on the Noblesville Event Center.

The center will be the future home of the Pacers’ NBA G League team, now called the Mad Ants. The team was previously based in Fort Wayne.

The event center will be located north of the Olio Road overpass for I-69. The 3,400-seat, 120,000-square-foot arena will also host community events, conferences, entertainment, and other sporting events.

Mayor Chris Jensen, a Republican, said at the groundbreaking, “Innovation Mile will be home to the jobs of the future, the amenities of the future, the quality of life initiative of the future. It will also be a gateway to innovation.

Also attending the event were Mark Tatum, an NBA deputy commissioner; Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the NBA G League president; and Rick Fuson, chief executive officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The Mad Ants will play home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse until construction of the event center is complete. The team’s season starts Nov. 13 vs. the Windy City Bulls.