Haliburton, Nesmith score 15 each in Pacers’ preseason win over Atlanta

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up the court during the second half in the preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In preseason action Monday night, Tyrese Haliburton and reserve Aaron Nesmith scored 15 points apiece to help Indiana earn its first victory by handing visiting Atlanta its first loss.

Haliburton added eight rebounds and Nesmith hit three 3-pointers for Indiana (1-2). Myles Turner scored 13 and blocked three shots. Jarace Walker, the eighth overall pick acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards, scored four points on 2-for-8 shooting. First-rounder Ben Sheppard scored nine on 3-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Saddiq Bey finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench to pace Atlanta (3-1). De’Andre Hunter had 16 points, while AJ Griffin scored 15. Kobe Bufkin, the 15th overall pick, totaled eight points, six rebounds and three assists in a start.

The Pacers first regular season game is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards.