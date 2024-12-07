Haliburton scores 23 points as the Pacers beat the Bulls

Indiana Pacers' Obi Toppin scores past Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers stopped a four-game slide with a 132-123 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Indiana, and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 19. The Pacers shot 56.5% from the field and had six players score in double figures.

Indiana led by 13 at halftime, but Chicago closed to 112-109 on Josh Giddey’s layup with 6:53 remaining. Haliburton responded with a 3-pointer, sparking an 8-0 run for the Pacers.

Haliburton made five 3s as Indiana went 18 for 29 from long range.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points for Chicago, which had won two in a row. Coby White had 19 points and nine assists, and Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points.

Takeaways

Pacers: Siakam and Myles Turner each went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Pacers shot a season-high 62.1% from 3.

Bulls: Led by LaVine, Chicago also had a solid night from long range. It just wasn’t as efficient as Indiana. The Bulls shot 21 for 50 from 3.

Key moment

The Pacers shot a blistering 11 of 13 from the field to begin the second quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 12-point advantage. The 24-9 run by Indiana flipped the game in a quarter that the Pacers eventually won by 17.

Key stat

Indiana outscored Chicago 56-42 in points in the paint.

Up next

The Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Bulls continue their three-game homestand when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.