Haliburton talks All-Star starter selection for first time on camera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For just the fourth time in Indiana Pacers franchise history, the Blue and Gold have an NBA All-Star starter.

Tyrese Haliburton was selected as a 2024 All-Star starter last week, becoming the first since Paul George in 2016. The other two were Jermaine O’Neal and Reggie Miller.

Haliburton joins a star-studded list that will showcase their talents in Indianapolis All-Star Weekend, Feb. 16-18. He spoke on camera for the first time Monday about the honor.

“It’s a really cool moment for me, especially being in Indy and being able to represent not only this organization but the people who support the Pacers as well,” Haliburton said. “Just shows I’m taking another step in the right direction in my career.”

Haliburton’s averaging 23.6 points and 12.6 assists a game, leading the Pacers to the In-Season Tournament final and helping build the Blue and Gold into a playoff-contending team.

Haliburton has missed 10 games after straining his hamstring against the Celtics on Jan. 8.

He’s hoping to make his return Tuesday in Boston, which would be two-and-a-half weeks ahead of the All-Star Game.

“I feel good and ready to go. I think the medical staff has done a good job preparing me to get back and hopefully I’m ready to go,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton’s All-Star selection is his second-straight after being named an All-Star reserve for Salt Lake City’s event in 2023. The 23-year-old from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is thrilled to now be a two-time All-Star.

“(It’s) just a really exciting moment for me, and I don’t think it’s possible without the success that we’ve had as a team this year,” Haliburton said. “I’ve always said that team success leads to individual success, and that’s a big reason I’ve been able to get to where I am, but yeah, really exciting for me and my family.”

The Pacers will play the Celtics on national television Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.