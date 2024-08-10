Haliburton, USA men’s basketball win Olympic gold medal

United States' Tyrese Haliburton dribbles during a men's basketball game against Puerto Rico at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

PARIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is an Olympic gold medalist.

Haliburton and the USA men’s basketball team beat France in the gold medal game by the final of 98-87.

Guard Steph Curry came up clutch for the Americans late in the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-high 24 points after shooting 8-of-13 from 3-point range.

It’s the USA men’s basketball team’s fifth-straight Olympic gold medal. The last time the USA failed to win gold at the Olympics was in 2004 in Athens.

It was the fourth time that the USA and France have faced each other in an Olympic gold medal game.

Haliburton has won a gold medal before, just not in the Olympics. He won gold as a player on Team USA in the 2019 FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup in Greece.