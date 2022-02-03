Indiana Pacers

Harris rallies Magic to 119-118 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers looks on in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 26, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Harris scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 18 rebounds to rally the Orlando Magic past the Indiana Pacers 119-118.

Harris scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two key 3-pointers.

Indiana led by 17 midway through the third, but the margin had dwindled by the end of the period.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 26 points, and rookie Terry Taylor posted his first career double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Torrey Craig added 22 points.