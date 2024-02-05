Head coaches named for Indy’s NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The head coaches for each team in this month’s NBA All-Star Game have been revealed.

The league announced on Saturday that Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will coach the Eastern Conference All-Stars, while it was announced on Sunday that Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will coach the Western Conference All-Stars.

This will be the fourth time that Rivers has been a head coach in the All-Star Game (2008, 2011, 2021).

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was not eligible to be a head coach in the All-Star Game because he was a head coach in the All-Star Game last year in Salt Lake City.

This will be Finch’s first time serving as head coach of an NBA All-Star Game. He will be the first All-Star Game head coach from the Timberwolves since Flip Saunders in 2004.

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.