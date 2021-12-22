Indiana Pacers

Heat roll past Pacers 125-96

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson tied a season-high with 26 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have made that many.

Max Strus scored 18 points, KZ Okpala scored 16 and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for Indiana, which got 14 points from Oshae Brissett and 12 points from Domantas Sabonis.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Boy arrested on firearms charges after McCutcheon HS put on lockout

Crime Watch 8 /

Market District, Giant Eagle recall salads, prepared foods

Local /

Camera catches thieves breaking into Greenwood home

Crime Watch 8 /

HSE parent asks for better school entry measures for people who are deaf

Multicultural News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.