Indiana Pacers

Heat roll past Pacers 125-96

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson tied a season-high with 26 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have made that many.

Max Strus scored 18 points, KZ Okpala scored 16 and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for Indiana, which got 14 points from Oshae Brissett and 12 points from Domantas Sabonis.