Here’s what the Pacers are using for motivation this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can feel the excitement surrounding the Pacers, who are less than a month away from the start of the regular season.

“The buzz is high,” Pacers center Myles Turner said. “Indy’s always been a sports city and a sports town and I think we’re just right in the middle of it.”

The blue and gold made a statement last year, getting thrown into the national spotlight after advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014.

“After having success last year and that kind of being looked at as a little bit of a fluke in some people’s minds is I think a big motivation and irritation,” Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “So, I think for us as a group, I think we have a ton of guys who have chips on their shoulders for different reasons.”

“We have to just let our play do the talking and let the external noise take care of itself,” Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said. “We don’t need any extra motivation. It’s kind of one of those things that we need to go out there and just prove.”

Another sign that the season is right around the corner is the Pacers schedule being painted on the wall right next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But, the Pacers hope to play more games than just the games that will be on the wall.

They have their sights set on another deep postseason run, and Pacers forward Pascal Siakam believes they have the pieces to do just that.

“I think that we have the talent and the character to be able to do that,” Siakam said. “And just like I said, it’s going to be a lot of ups and downs and we just got to be focused on our task.”

“The main theme for this year for us is we want to build on what we did last year,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said.

With the majority of the players back on the roster, Carlisle is hoping that the team’s chemistry will help the team take the next step.

More Pacers Coverage

Pacers FanJam to have competitive scrimmage again this year

PHOTOS | Pacers back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for media day