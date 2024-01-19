How Pacers players view the team’s trade to acquire Pascal Siakam

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) defends against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

SACRAMENTO (WISH) — It’s fair to say the Indiana Pacers players are excited about the franchise’s recent trade to acquire Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam.

“I think that everybody sees it as a ‘win-now’ move,” Pacers center Myles Turner said on Thursday.

The Pacers announced the trade for Siakam on Wednesday in exchange for guards Bruce Brown, Jr. and Kira Lewis, Jr., forward Jordan Nwora, two first-round picks in 2024, and a conditional first-round pick in 2026.

“I think any time you add a top player in the world, that will help your team right?” Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “Talent wins games at the end of the day. Adding him will be really good. It’s another guy that can score when needed. He’s a really good facilitator. He’ll fit right in with our group. He plays the way we want to play.”

Haliburton, who is the “face of the franchise,” said that he was told about the move, adding that it’s a “good opportunity” for the team. He even said on Thursday that he’s looking forward to learning from Siakam.

Haliburton added on Thursday that he’s looking forward to learning from his new teammate.

“He’s been around great guards in this league and seen how they’ve been able to impact that game,” Haliburton said. “So, I’m looking forward to growing that partnership.”

Siakam has accomplished a lot in his NBA career so far. He is a two-time NBA All-Star (2020, 2023) and an NBA champion, helping lead the Raptors to a 2019 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors.

“He’s done everything in this league,” said Haliburton.

Siakam is averaging 22.2 points per game this season, along with 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Pacers posted a video of Siakam arriving to Indianapolis Thursday morning.

He will wear No. 43 for the Pacers.

There is no official word yet on when Siakam will play his first game as a Pacers player, but head coach Rick Carlisle is hoping he’ll at least be able to join the team on its current road trip.