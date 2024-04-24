How Pascal Siakam is making an impact for the Pacers both on and off the court

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers drives around Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 23, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are back in Indy after winning a big game Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Indiana’s 125-108 win over the Bucks in Game 2 inside Fiserv Forum evened their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series 1-1.

A big reason the Pacers were able to bounce back was due to the play of power forward Pascal Siakam.

“Pascal’s a guy that naturally has a personality and a presence that is poised,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He just doesn’t get rattled.”

Siakam had 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in the Game 2 victory. The 37-point performance was only four points shy of tying Reggie Miller for most points (41) in a playoff game in Pacers history.

“He’s a unique player,” Carlisle said. “His experience shows.”

Siakam has the most playoff experience of anyone on Indiana’s roster. He’s played in over 50 NBA playoff games during his career.

“I’m coming in, I’m putting the work in every, single day,” Siakam said. “And I hope that I kind of lead by example. But I think I was challenged a little bit by this group to just continue to just talk. And I think it feels better when it feels like your voice is received well.”

Siakam has taken a leadership role within the team since joining Indiana in the middle of the season. He played a crucial part in reminding his teammates after the Game 1 loss that there was still a lot of basketball left to be played.

“It’s another part of my growth as a player,” Siakam said. “And it feels good when you have a group of guys that are willing to have their ear out and wanted to listen.”

Game 3 between the Pacers and Bucks will tip off at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.