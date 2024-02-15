How to help Pacers’ Myles Turner raise money for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers reacts Nov. 3, 2023, after a 3-point shot during the first half in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 3, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will be staying busy during NBA All-Star Game weekend in Indianapolis.

Turner will participate in the Kia Skills Challenge alongside his Pacers’ teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin on Saturday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

But, that’s not all.

Turner will be taking part in events throughout the community this week.

On Thursday, he’ll be at the AT&T Store at 6155 N. Keystone Ave. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT.

On Friday from 4-5 p.m., Turner will be at The Starry Ar3na at NBA Crossover inside the Indiana Convention Center.

That event at The Starry Ar3na will be a charity event as he will be helping raise money for those facing food insecurity.

Turner has challenged fans at The Starry Ar3na to make as many 3-pointers as they can during the one-hour window. If 100 3-pointers are made, Starry will donate up to $33,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Each 3-pointer made will raise money toward a donation to the food bank.

The first 50 fans who show up to the event on Friday in Pacers gear will win a signed photo of Turner.

Turner is averaging 17.2 points per game this season. He is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game as well.

The Pacers (30-25) have just one game left before the All-Star Game break, on Wednesday night against the Raptors.