Indiana Pacers and Fishers tech startup team up for ‘first-of-its-kind’ jersey patch partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers will wear a ‘first-of-its-kind’ advertisement patch on their jerseys during Wednesday night’s match-up between the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced it has signed a sponsorship deal with Fishers-based tech startup Spokenote to add a sponsorship patch on the front left shoulder of the regular and postseason jerseys.

The organization says the first-of-its-kind partnership is breaking new ground in professional sports, as the Pacers become the first major professional franchise in the United States to debut a QR code-like jersey patch.

The Spokenote QR code will allow fans to unlock special Pacers content, including content never seen before.

Spokenote technology allows users to pair videos with a unique Spokenote code. This QR codeplus enables individuals to connect their digital memories and messages to a physical Spokenote sticker with its unique digital landing page, according to a news release.

This new exciting addition to the uniforms provides the team with new, innovative ways to enhance fan experience.

Statements

“We are thrilled to have Spokenote as our jersey patch partner, and their innovative product will allow us to engage our fans in many new and different ways,” said Todd Taylor, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in a news release. “We are extremely proud to assist a local startup on its journey to becoming a widely known consumer brand.”

“Spokenote is thrilled to join the Pacers, one of basketball’s hottest and most exciting young teams, as their new jersey patch partner, and we look forward to working alongside them to identify new ways to engage fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and beyond,” said John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote in a release.