Indiana Pacers reflect on NBA All-Star Weekend, look to make playoff push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for the second part of their regular season after NBA All-Star Weekend came to a conclusion with the NBA All-Star Game this past Sunday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The weekend was a way for the city of Indianapolis to showcase itself to the entire basketball world.

“I was not in town because I was visiting with my parents and then daughter at college,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the team’s practice on Wednesday. “But I watched the majority of it. There was so much love for the city of Indianapolis, the level of hospitality, the level of class, the facilities, all the improvement to the building and the surrounding areas. It was amazing. I was really proud as someone that’s part of this on a day-to-day basis.”

Pacers center Myles Turner was someone who was in town for the weekend, having took part in the Skills Challenge with his teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin.

“I think it was funny that we got the snow,” Turner said. “I haven’t seen snow in here in weeks and all of a sudden for All-Star there was snow. So, I think it was a true Indianapolis experience at that. I think just being a hoops state that people got to realize what we’re all about here.”

Turner was extremely involved in the community when he was not on a court during All-Star Weekend. Haliburton had a similar schedule filled with events over the course of the past week.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” Haliburton said. “I’m human, so of course I get tired. but (I’m) 23-years-old and it’s in my city at the end of the day. So, I understand the responsibility and just tried to hold my end of the bargain. I feel rejuvenated just being able to rest the last couple of days.”

Haliburton is hoping that boost of energy helps the blue and gold start off the second part of their season in a big way.

The Pacers (31-25) are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference standings and begin a four-game homestand on Thursday night by facing the Pistons (8-46).

“I don’t know what the number of wins is that we’re going to need, but it’s not going to be something where we can back our way into this,” Carlisle said. “If we want to be a non-play-in team. If we want to be a top four or top six team. A lot of this is just a mentality and preparing.”

Tip-off against the Pistons on Thursday is set for 7 p.m. EDT.