Indiana Pacers trade picks with Denver Nuggets ahead of Thursday’s draft

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 02, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Denver Nuggets are trading their 2024 first-round pick and 2023 40th pick to the Indiana Pacers for the 29th pick and 32nd pick ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Denver Nuggets are trading 2024 first-round pick and 2023 40th pick to the Indiana Pacers for No. 29 and 32 on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

The Indiana Pacers have not officially announced trade details as of Wednesday afternoon.