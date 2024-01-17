Initiative aims to deliver 1,000 boxes of fresh produce weekly to people in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Edna Martin Christian Center and the Pacers Foundation are fighting food insecurity in Marion County.

On Tuesday, they hosted the kickoff event for this year’s Drive & Dish Initiative. It involves giving out boxes of fresh produce to Marion County residents in need.

Organizers hope their efforts will not only address food insecurity, but health disparities as well.

Tikilia Tinker-Martin, program manager for Drive & Dish, said, “This is one of, if not the highest, food deserts in the Midwest, and what that essentially means is that only do they not have easy access to it, even the people who have access to that produce, it’s not always affordable produce or it’s not always high-quality produce. So when we think about equitable access and equitable opportunity for our members of our communities, we want to make sure that they can afford the produce that they’re getting.”

Initiative organizers say 1,000 boxes of fresh produce will be delivered weekly from Christamore House and Edna Martin Christian Center to residents.

Provided funds for the initiative are the Pacers Foundation, Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle, Steve Simon, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Indianapolis Colts. The collaborative effort involves community partners including Fresh Connect Central (Gleaners), Nine13 Logistics, HATCH, Christamore House, and Edna Martin (37th Place).

Details on eligibility and how to sign up can be found at online.