Injury update on Pacers’ Myles Turner ahead of game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are Wednesday night in Brooklyn, taking on the Nets for the second time in three days.

The Blue and Gold could be forced to play the game without starting center Myles Turner.

In the second quarter of Monday’s 133-111 home win over Brooklyn, the 6-feet-11 center injured his finger while being fouled on a dunk attempt.

Turner missed the dunk, and was forced to go to the locker room to have his crooked right index finger put back into place.

Turner returned to the court to shoot his two free throws, which he shot left-handed, and made one. The Pacers called a timeout to get him off the floor and he never returned in the second half.

Indiana did have a 28-point halftime lead, so the team had to reason to rush Turner back into the game.

After the game, Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said that the X-rays came back negative for a fracture, and the injury was a simple dislocation.

Turner is officially listed as “Questionable” entering Wednesday night’s game.

Should Turner miss time, Jalen Smith is expected to start in his place. Isaiah Jackson would assume Smith’s minutes with the second unit.

Carlisle was non-committal on when Turner will return, but was optimistic that the injury is short-term when talking to Kevin Bowen on The Wake Up Call with KB & Andy on 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

“It is going to be a pain-tolerance thing most likely,” Carlisle said. “That’s how these things usually are. Dislocated fingers are really painful. We will have to see, and if he can’t go than we will have to lean on Smith and Jackson.”

Turner took to social media with a unique request after Monday’s game.

Will Trade My Rarest @LEGO_Group Set For A Right Index Finger 🙂 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) April 2, 2024

Tipoff on Wednesday is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This article will be updated with Turner’s status as soon as more information becomes available.

