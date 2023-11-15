Jalen Smith out for Pacers after head injury

Indiana Pacers' Jalen Smith plays during an NBA basketball game on Nov. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WISH) — Indiana Pacers power forward Jalen Smith has been taken to a hospital for testing and evaluation after getting injured in Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the initial diagnosis for the 23-year-old was a head injury. Smith appear to take a blow to the head from the shoulder of 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr.

The Associated Press says Smith was knocked down in a collision at the defensive end of the floor midway through the second quarter as Sixers forward Paul Reed went up for a dunk.

The former Maryland star on Tuesday night played three minutes, scoring five points, including a three-pointer, before leaving the game.

The Pacers won, 132-126.

After Tuesday night’s game, the Pacers don’t play again until Sunday, hosting the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Smith has averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in eight games for Indiana, the AP reports.