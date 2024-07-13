Jim Morris, Pacers Sports & Entertainment exec and civic leader, dies

The Indiana Pacers President Jim Morris, center, sits with his team franchise players, from left to right, Solomon Hill, Orlando Johnson, Chris Copeland and Danny Granger during their audience with a Non-Government Organization fighting for the eradication of Diabetes and its complications Monday Oct. 7, 2013 in Manila, Philippines. The Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers flew in Monday for the first NBA game in this basketball-crazy Southeast Asian nation Thursday evening. The game is part of the NBA's global schedule that will have eight teams play in six countries this month.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Saturday morning that James

“Jim” Morris, longtime civic leader and vice chairman of the company, has died. He was 81 years old.

A release from Pacers Sports says Morris joined in 2007 following a long career of global leadership and considers Morris to be one of the “most influential and impactful leaders in state history.”

His impact reaches further than Indiana, the company says. Morris served as the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme from 2002-2007. While with the program, he led the agency to feed more than 100 million people in 80 countries.

The Pacers also say that Morris was appointed as Special Envoy for South Africa by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, “leading an effort to bring UN and humanitarian agencies together to address issues affecting more than 15 million people.”

He also served in various other organizations, including UNICEF, the National Advisory Board for the Boy Scouts of America, the Riley Children’s Foundation, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway board of directors, the Eiteljorg Museum, and more.

It wasn’t clear what led to Morris’ death.

Below are statements from various leaders on the passing of Jim Morris.

Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Statement from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Last night, Indianapolis lost a true giant with the passing of my dear friend Jim Morris. Jim’s outsized impact on Indianapolis and our state will be felt for decades to come. He helped to establish the Indiana Sports Corp, shaping the sports strategy that laid the foundation for our recent record-breaking successes as a host city. He raised funds for pivotal projects like the Indianapolis Zoo and the Hoosier Dome. His leadership at Pacers Sports & Entertainment only solidified his place as a pillar of our community. And his dedication to humanitarian efforts extended his impact further to communities across the globe. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife Jackie and the entire Morris family, as well as to everyone at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. May we honor Jim’s legacy by striving to lead our lives like he did – with compassion, humanity, and the spirit of service in everything we do. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

