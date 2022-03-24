Indiana Pacers

Jones’ last-second tip-in lifts Kings over Pacers 110-109

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots in front of Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kings won 110-109. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Damian Jones’ tip-in with less than a second left lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 110-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Trey Lyles missed a 3-pointer but Jones tipped in the rebound with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Davion Mitchell scored 25 points and Chimezie Metu had a career-high 22 as the Kings snapped a three-game losing streak.

Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 25 points and Goga Bitadze added 20.

Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points and 15 assists.

Haliburton and Hield were traded by the Kings to the Pacers in February.