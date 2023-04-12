Kevin Pritchard on what it will take for Pacers to take the next step

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite not making the playoffs for the third year in a row, Kevin Pritchard, the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations, is optimistic about the future.

“We know if we can get our defense to the middle of the pack, a little above the middle (of the) pack, and keep our offense, well then, we’re going to be a good team,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon to share his thoughts on the Pacers’ 2022-23 season and what the organization will be focusing on during the offseason.

.@Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard on the team's biggest positional need this offseason. 👇 pic.twitter.com/qpzfpDSf7t — Andrew Chernoff – WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) April 11, 2023

Indiana has three first-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft, in addition to a bunch of (salary) cap space, so Pritchard should be able to add some more weapons to next year’s roster.