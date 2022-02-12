Indiana Pacers

LeVert’s strong finish helps Cavs rally past Pacers 120-113

Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze (88) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) vie for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points in his return to Indiana, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense strung together a strong fourth quarter to rally for a 120-113 victory over the Pacers on Friday night.

The Cavs have won five straight overall and snapped a three-game losing streak that dated to December 2018 at Indianapolis.

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, while Kevin Love scored his 7,000th career point since joining Cleveland and finished with 14.

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and six assists in his Pacers debut.