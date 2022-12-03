Indiana Pacers

Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton added 18 as the Jazz shot 55% from the field and matched a season high for points.

Myles Turner scored 18 points to lead Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Smith added 14 apiece, but the Pacers lost for the third time in four games on their road trip.