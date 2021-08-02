Indiana Pacers

McConnell agrees to 4-year deal with Pacers; McDermott to leave for Spurs

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — T.J. McConnell will be returning to the Pacers next season joined by free agent Torrey Craig, but not with forward Doug McDermott, who will be leaving the team, according to media reports.

McConnell has agreed to a four-year deal worth $35.2 million, according to a tweet from ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. A guard, McConnell joined the Pacers in the 2019-20 season. The NBA.com 2021 player review of the 29-year-old notes, “T.J. McConnell has made a living off of being underestimated.”

In addition, Wojnarowski tweeted, Craig has agreed to a two-year deal worth $10 million. Craig comes to the Pacers from the Phoenix Suns, where the 30-year-old played 22 games in the 2020-21 season. Craig joined the Suns in March after being traded by the Milwaukee Bucks, Arizona Sports reported. He played 33 games with the Denver Nuggets in the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons.

Finally, McDermott will leave the Pacers for the San Antonio Spurs. The 29-year-old has agreed to a three-year deal worth $42 million, according to a tweet from Shams Charania with The Athletic. McDermott played 212 games while with the Pacers in three seasons starting in 2018-19. Reports before Monday’s deal was announced had indicated McDermott was also being eyed by the New Orleans Pelicans and the Nuggets.