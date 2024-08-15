Pacers 2024-25 regular season schedule released

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers interacts with the crowd in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers 2024-25 schedule was released for the regular season.

The Pacers open the season on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 23.

An early highlight of the schedule is their second game (October 25), a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers home opener is against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, October 27.

Here are the Pacers four games in the Emirates NBA Cup and the two games that they will play in Paris:

November 15 – vs. Miami Heat (Emirates NBA Cup)

November 22 – at Milwaukee Bucks (Emirates NBA Cup)

November 29 – vs. Detroit Pistons (Emirates NBA Cup)

December 3 – at Toronto Raptors (Emirates NBA Cup)

January 23 – San Antonio Spurs (NBA Global Games in Paris)

January 25 – San Antonio Spurs (NBA Global Games in Paris)

The Pacers have nine nationally games this season on ESPN and TNT, including:

October 25 – at New York Knicks (ESPN)

October 30 – vs. Boston Celtics (ESPN)

November 22 – at Milwaukee Bucks (Emirates NBA Cup, ESPN)

January 14 – vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (TNT)

January 25 – San Antonio Spurs (NBA Global Games in Paris, ESPN)

February 11 – vs. New York Knicks (TNT)

March 11 – vs. Milwaukee Bucks (TNT)

March 26 – vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

April 10 – vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (TNT)

The last game of the regular season is against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday, April 13.