NBA star and WNBA star to square off in 3-point competition NBA All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball fans will get a chance to see two of the best shooters in the country square off in Indianapolis on NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA all-time three-point leader Stephen Curry and WNBA single-season three-point record holder Sabrina Ionescu will take part in “Stephen vs. Sabrina” on Saturday, Feb. 17, inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Stephen vs. Sabrina” will be a three-point challenge between the Golden State Warriors guard and the New York Liberty guard. It will be the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge.

“Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs, and Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs,” according to a news release.

The three-point challenge between the two players will take place after the NBA’s STARRY® 3-Point Contest and before the AT&T Slam Dunk competition.

Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. nonprofit and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation will each receive a donation from the NBA and WNBA. “In addition, each shot made by Curry and Ionescu will trigger a donation from State Farm to the NBA Foundation to support economic empowerment in the Black community. Each regular 3-pointer made will be valued at $1,000, the money ball at $2,000, and the “STARRY Range Ball” – a deep 3-pointer from 29 feet, 9 inches away – at $3,000,” according to a news release.

Ionescu previously challenged Curry to a three-point competition after she had 37 points (out of a possible 40 points) in the final round of the STARRY WNBA 3-Point Contest on this past year’s WNBA All-Star weekend.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place the following night, on Sunday, Feb. 18, inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 8 p.m. EDT.

Lucas Oil Stadium will not only be home to All-Star Saturday night that weekend. It will also be the site of the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday.