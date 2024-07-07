Obi Toppin staying in Indy, re-signs with Pacers

Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 12, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers announced on Saturday that forward Obi Toppin is staying in Indy.

The blue and gold revealed that it has signed Toppin to a new deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy.

Late last month, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Toppin intended to sign a four-year, $60 million deal with the Pacers.

“Obi Toppin embraced our city, our team, and his role from the moment he arrived, and then proved time and again to be an integral part of the success we achieved last season in reaching the Eastern Conference Finals,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said in a news release. “Obi’s style of play, selfless attitude, and work ethic are all consistent with the culture we’ve built here, and we’re confident he will play a key role for us moving forward.”

Toppin entered this year’s free agency period as a restricted free agent.

He averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game during the regular season, his first year in Indiana. Those numbers were the best of his career.

He also played in the most regular season games of any Pacers player this year, seeing action in 82 games.

After the 2023-24 season ended, Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan was asked about Toppin’s performance.

“I thought Obi had a tremendous year for us,” Buchanan said. “He brings a lot of things that we look for in qualities in a person. He loves being in the gym. He loves being part of a team. Brings a great attitude, a great smile, a great infectious energy every day, which adds to your culture and adds to the vibe of your team.”

Toppin was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Saturday was the first day that NBA teams could officially begin signing free agents.